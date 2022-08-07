National Handloom Day: Amit Shah Urges People To Promote Handloom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's Handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country.

On the occasion of National Handlooms Day, he urged everyone to promote the country’s handloom heritage and empower the weavers, especially women.

Shah said, “India's Handloom sector signifies our rich and diverse cultural heritage. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on the same day and to revive this ancient Indian art.”

“On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi Government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah attending the 8th Nation Handloom Day celebration and Mega Weavers' Meet 2022-23 organised at Integrated Textile Park, Mushalpur, Baksa said, “Jatir Pita Mahatma Gandhi in his visit to Sualkuchi in 1946 said that "Assamese women weave dreams on their looms."

National Handloom Day is observed ever year on August 7 since 2015. It is observed to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement.

It is celebrated under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles.