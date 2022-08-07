Satellites Placed Into Wrong Orbit By SSLV-D1, Rendered Useless: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday that its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) placed satellites into elliptical orbit instead of a circular one, rendering them useless.
In an update to its satellite launch, ISRO said, “SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2.”
ISRO had launched its satellite AzaadiSAT earlier today from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota which had been built by 750 students. However, soon after the lift-off, ISRO chairman S Somanath informed that they were witnessing loss of data.
He had said that both Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) were injected but the “orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable”.
“All stages performed normal. Both satellites were injected. But the orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable,” he added.
Speaking about the data loss, Somanath said, “In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit.”