Satellites Placed Into Wrong Orbit By SSLV-D1, Rendered Useless: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday that its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) placed satellites into elliptical orbit instead of a circular one, rendering them useless.

In an update to its satellite launch, ISRO said, “SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2.”

ISRO had launched its satellite AzaadiSAT earlier today from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota which had been built by 750 students. However, soon after the lift-off, ISRO chairman S Somanath informed that they were witnessing loss of data.