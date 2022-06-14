National Herald Case: ED Questions Rahul Gandhi for 4 Hours

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for over 4 hours for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

This comes a day after the congress leader was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED on Monday.

The 51-year-old senior Congress leader reached the ED headquarters around 11 am along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and was deposed before the investigators shortly after his entry into the building.

Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11:10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He was allowed to leave for lunch at around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning at around 3:30 pm, officials said.

As per the sources, the Congress leader will be again questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding in Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office at around 11 pm after questioning. The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others during their protest in the national capital over probe against Rahul Gandhi