National Herald Case: ED Summons Sonia Gandhi on July 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 21 in connection with the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi was given four weeks' time which ends on July 22.

In June, the ED had accepted Sonia Gandhi's written request seeking deferment of summons. Sonia had written to the probe agency seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid-19 and a lung infection.

Congress president was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 18. She was admitted to hospital with Covid complications on June 12.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. She was asked to appear before the agency on June 8, but after she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 1, she sought time from the ED.

Sonia Gandhi wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 22 seeking postponement of her appearance before the agency in the National Herald case for a few weeks after complete recovery from COVID-19.

The Congress leader, who was discharged from hospital on June 20, had been summoned by the agency for questioning on June 23 in the money laundering case related to the newspaper.



Her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has already been quizzed by the probe agency for over five days.



Sonia Gandhi had earlier been scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her COVID-19 infection. The agency had then issued a fresh summons.