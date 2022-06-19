Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Takes Stock Of Damaged NH 6

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday inspected the damaged portion of the NH – 6 at Lum Shnong in East Jaintia Hills in presence of district administration officials, PWD Engineers and NHAI officials.

The road communication between Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to three neighbouring states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura has been disrupted for the past three days due to multiple landslides in Lum Shnong area.

An alternative route has been identified via Star Cement Premises in Lum Shnong, which has been open only for light motor vehicles. During his visit to the affected area, the Chief Minister interacted with truck drivers, who have been stranded in the area and assured them that the administration will extend all possible support.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to restore the road link in the next 48 – 72 hours, however, it is subject to weather conditions. He said that due to continuous rainfall the restoration work is hampered but administration is working to ensure that the road communication is restored.

“All efforts are being made to restore the entire damaged portion of the road to ensure accessibility. However, there is a huge challenge, as rain is not stopping. As the rain recedes and the flow of the water is diverted, the affected area can be restored,” the Chief Minister said.

At Lum Shnong, waters from the hills have been gushing through the road, which has damaged the NH- 6 and is affecting the restoration works. The work is underway currently to divert the flow of the water.

He said that in the next 24 hours, efforts will be made to ensure that light motor vehicles are able to use this road and if the rain recedes in the next 48-72 hours movement of essential vehicles may start, which is subject to weather conditions.