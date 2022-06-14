National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to Reappear Before ED Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the congress leader was questioned for over 10 hours by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office at around 11 pm after questioning. The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break.

The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to the Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.