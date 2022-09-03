National Motor Racing Champion Alisha Abdullah Joins BJP

Indian car and bike racing champion Alisha Abdullah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party state president K Annamalai in Chennai on Saturday.

Alisha, the country's first female national racing champion, had joined the party inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement for sports, Annamalai claimed after admitting her into the party.

"I am very happy to welcome a true sporting icon and fabulous competitive racer today," Annamalai said.

Describing her as an inspiring woman who had broken barriers in a sport dominated by men, he said Alisha has left an indelible mark in her chosen racing career.

Elated over being part of the BJP family, Alisha said she joined the party because of the recognition and respect leaders like Annamalai and Amar Prasad Reddy, president of BJP sports and skill development cell, have for her.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Abdullah wrote, “I’m happy to be a part of @BJP4TamilNadufamily The reason I wanted to be a part of BJP is because of the recognition and respect @annamalai_kuppusamy sir and @amarprasadreddyofficial has 4me. I promise to do my best to uplift more women.”