Olectra Gets Order for 100 Electric Buses from Assam

Electric bus manufacturing company Olectra Greentech Limited has received an order for 100 electric buses from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

The ASTC has submitted a Letter of Award to Hyderabad-based electric bus manufacturing company Olectra Greentech Limited.

This is the first order for the company from the Northeastern states.

The company has received on an outright basis and which shall be delivered over a period of 9 months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of 5 years. The value of these 100 buses supply would be approximately Rs 151 crores for Olectra.

K V Pradeep, Olectra MD, said, “We are happy to get the first order from a North-Eastern State. With this order, our buses will be operating all across the country. Our buses have so far clocked over 5 crore km on Indian roads, and significantly reduced carbon emissions.”