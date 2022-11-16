2 Killed After Missile Strike in Poland, NATO Monitoring Situation

Two persons were killed after two missiles landed in the territory of Poland on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine.

Right after the incident, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers.

"The Prime Minister @MorawieckiM called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs," government spokesperson Piotr Muller tweeted.

Western media outlets said two stray rockets that landed in Polish territory came from Russia.

Meanwhile, the Polish government has summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, claiming that a Russian-made missile fell in the country, killing two citizens.

In a statement, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina has it has demanded "immediate detailed explanations" on the incident.