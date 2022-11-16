2 Killed After Missile Strike in Poland, NATO Monitoring Situation

Two persons were killed after two missiles landed in the territory of Poland on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine.
Right after the incident, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers.
"The Prime Minister @MorawieckiM called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs," government spokesperson Piotr Muller tweeted.
Western media outlets said two stray rockets that landed in Polish territory came from Russia.
Meanwhile, the Polish government has summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, claiming that a Russian-made missile fell in the country, killing two citizens.
In a statement, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina has it has demanded "immediate detailed explanations" on the incident.
"On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, district Hrubieszow, Lubelskie province, and resulted in death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland," the ministry statement said.
On the other hand, the United States stressed on the need to gather the facts of the situation before jumping to any conclusions about reports of missiles possibly hitting Poland.
"We want to deal with facts," Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said during a press briefing.
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday extended condolences to Polish President Andrzej Duda after the explosion in the east of the country, adding that the alliance is "monitoring the situation".
"Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established," Stoltenberg tweeted.