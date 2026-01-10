National Rover–Ranger Jamboree to Shape Youth Leadership and Service Spirit: CM Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said the upcoming National Rover–Ranger Jamboree will emerge as a strong national platform to nurture leadership qualities, discipline, and a spirit of service among the country’s youth.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with former Rajya Sabha MP and National President of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dr. Anil Jain, at his official residence in Raipur. Welcoming Dr. Jain to Chhattisgarh, CM Sai presented him with a memento symbolising the region’s rich Bastar art and cultural heritage.

Extending his best wishes for the five-day National Rover–Ranger Jamboree, scheduled to be held for the first time in Balod district, CM Sai termed the event a matter of pride for the state. He said hosting a national-level programme of Bharat Scouts and Guides under the leadership of Dr. Jain reflects Chhattisgarh’s growing role in youth-centric initiatives.

“The jamboree will serve as an effective platform to strengthen discipline, leadership skills, social responsibility, and the spirit of service among young participants,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the participation of Rover–Rangers from different states would provide an opportunity to showcase Chhattisgarh’s cultural diversity, social harmony, and vibrant youth power at the national level.

CM Sai expressed confidence that the event would inspire young people towards nation-building while reinforcing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Reiterating the state government’s commitment to youth development, he said Chhattisgarh would continue to encourage and support initiatives aimed at the holistic growth of young citizens.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagat, and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Also Read: Mandi Fee Exemption for Rice Exporters Extended by One Year: CM Vishnu Deo Sai