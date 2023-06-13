National Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 70,000 appointment Letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations and addressed the National Rozgar Mela on Tuesday.
The selected recruits from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others. 43 places across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the present government as recruitment letters are handed out to more than 70,000 individuals today. He expressed happiness that the BJP and NDA ruled states are also organizing similar Rozgar Melas on a regular basis.
Noting that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal has only begun, PM Modi said that this is a very significant moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute towards making India a developed country in the next 25 years. “Along with the present, you must give everything for the future of the country”, the Prime Minister said. Modi congratulated the newly inducted recruits and their family members on the occasion.
The Prime Minister talked about the emerging opportunities for employment and self-employment in the economy. He mentioned measures like Mudra Scheme, Startup India, Stand Up India. He said now these youngsters are becoming job creators. The Prime Minister further stated that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented. Institutions like SSC, UPSC, and RRB are providing more jobs with new systems. These institutions are focusing on making the recruitment process simple, transparent and easy. They have reduced the time cycle of recruitment from 1-2 years to a few months, he said.
“The entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey today”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the trust of the world in India and its economy. He also highlighted that India is taking its economy to new heights as he pointed out the challenges of today including the economic recession, the global pandemic and the disruption in the supply chain due to the ongoing war.
Modi emphasized that compared to a decade ago, India is a more stable, safe and strong country. He recalled the time when scam and misuse of the public was the hallmark of governance in earlier times. “Today, India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today’s world. Today, Government India is recognized as a decisive government. Today, the government is known for its progressive economic and social decisions”, he said. Global agencies are acknowledging the work in ease of living, infrastructure building and ease of doing business.
Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stated that the recruits must work with full sensitivity towards the citizens of the country. “You have to take these reforms further. And with all this, you will always maintain your learning instinct”, Modi said. He also touched upon the online portal iGoT which recently crossed the 1 million mark in user base and urged them to take full advantage of the courses available on the online portal. “In the journey of the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, let us together move forward towards realizing the vision of a developed India”, the Prime Minister concluded.