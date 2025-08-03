National Seminar in Delhi Addresses Drug Trade and Security Crisis in Northeast India

A two-day National Seminar on “Drugs and Narcotics Trade and its Impact on Social Stability and National Security with Special Reference to North-East India” was held on August 1–2 at the South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi. The event was jointly organized by the Centre for Indo-ASEAN Strategic Studies (CIASS), Guwahati, in collaboration with South Asian University (SAU), Hansraj College (University of Delhi), and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

The seminar brought together distinguished experts, policymakers, law enforcement veterans, and academics to address the growing threat posed by the drug and narcotics trade in Northeast India, which has emerged as a critical regional and national security challenge. The discussions centered on the socio-economic impact, cross-border linkages with Southeast Asia, and possible strategies to combat the menace.

The inaugural session was graced by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, who delivered the keynote address, and Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, President of SAU, who attended as the Guest of Honour. Lt. Gen. Kalita emphasized the urgency of coordinated responses to the expanding drug routes through Northeast India, warning that the region is increasingly becoming a transit and consumption zone.

On the first day, discussions focused on the scale and consequences of the Indo-ASEAN drug trade, with special attention to security vulnerabilities. Eminent speakers included Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, former Director General of Police (Meghalaya); Jyotirmoy Chakravarty, former Special Director General, SSB; Dr. Anees Cherkunnath (IRS); noted author and academic Sanjoy Hazarika (Jamia Millia Islamia); and Pallab Bhattacharyya, former Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission.

The second day shifted the conversation toward practical and policy-oriented solutions. Legal and law enforcement experts explored multidimensional strategies encompassing enforcement, legislation, and community engagement. Key speakers included Debojit Borkakati, advocate at the Supreme Court of India; Dr. Partha Pratim Das, advisor to the Village Defence Organisation (Assam); and Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

In the concluding Open House and Valedictory Session, Prof. Kailash Chandra Sharma, Chairperson of the Haryana State Higher Education Council, addressed the gathering as Chief Guest. He was joined by Prof. Dhananjay Singh (ICSSR) and Prof. Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, as Guests of Honour. The speakers underscored the importance of policy research, community-driven initiatives, and inter-agency collaboration in responding to the drug crisis.

The seminar was convened by Dr. Ritu Gaur (SAU), Dr. Pooja Jha Maity (Hansraj College), Dr. Samiron Phukan, and Dr. Sanjeev Ningombam (CIASS).

Participants hailed the seminar as a crucial step in building academic and policy-level momentum to address the deepening crisis. Experts unanimously agreed that the drug trade is not just a law enforcement problem, but a complex societal issue that requires collective responsibility, sustained dialogue, and regional cooperation.

With strong participation from students, researchers, and practitioners, the seminar reinforced the urgent need to view the drug menace in Northeast India not only as a local concern but as a national and international security challenge.

