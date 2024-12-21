National Single Window System Approves Over 4.8 Lakh Applications

The government announced on Friday that the National Single Window System (NSWS) has processed 7.1 lakh approval applications, granting 4.81 lakh approvals as of October 14. These approvals encompass a wide range of sectors, including foreign direct investment (FDI), petroleum-related services, hallmarking, and start-up registrations. The NSWS integrates the clearance systems of various ministries and departments from both the central and state governments, streamlining the approval process for businesses.

Advertisment

In its year-end review, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also highlighted India's strong FDI performance. Since 2000, the country has attracted a total of $991 billion in FDI, with 67% of this inflow occurring in the last decade (2014-2024). This surge in investment underscores India's growing appeal as a global investment destination.

Additionally, the DPIIT reported significant achievements in the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors. These initiatives have attracted investments totalling Rs 1.46 lakh crore, led to production and sales of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, generated exports worth Rs 4 lakh crore, and created employment for 9.5 lakh individuals.

The government's efforts to streamline approvals, boost FDI, and support key industrial sectors through PLI schemes are contributing to India’s robust economic growth and positioning the country as a major player on the global industrial stage.