National Unity Day Celebrated Today, Tributes Paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

To mark the birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the nation celebrates National Unity Day on Monday.

In view of the occasion, tributes were offered to the prominent leader of India’s freedom struggle. Many events including ‘Unity Run’ has also been organised in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Monday morning.