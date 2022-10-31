National Unity Day Celebrated Today, Tributes Paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

To mark the birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the nation celebrates National Unity Day on Monday.
In view of the occasion, tributes were offered to the prominent leader of India’s freedom struggle. Many events including ‘Unity Run’ has also been organised in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Monday morning.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi also attended 'National Unity Day' Parade at Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat in lieu with the occasion.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a ‘Run for Unity’ from the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. Thousands of people took part in the walk as a mark of tribute to Sardar Patel.
Notably, National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014.
Sardar Patel was a member of the Indian National Congress and he played an important role in the Independence struggle of the country.
Sardar Patel is known for his strategies which helped in the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union and the political unification of India.