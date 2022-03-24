Nationwide Strike on March 28-29

A nationwide strike has been called on March 28 and 29 by the joint forum of central trade unions against the government policies affecting workers, farmers and the general public.

A meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions was held in Delhi on Tuesday to review the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day strike against the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-policies of the central government.

According to a statement, financial sectors, including banking and insurance will also extend its support to the strike.

Unions have also sent out strike notices in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, the statement said.

It further stated that unions in the railway and defense sectors are planning to mobilise mass support for a strike at hundreds of locations.

In this meeting, members discussed how the BJP government at the Center, encouraged by the results of the recent state elections, has intensified attacks on the working class, which include lowering the interest rate on EPF accumulations from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent, a sharp rise in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG prices, and making progress in implementing monetization (PSU-owned land bundles) but are held back by worsening inflation and crashing share markets.

The statement said that the policies of the government against the general public were condemned at the meeting.

It was also welcomed that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has reiterated its support for the 'Rural Bandh' on March 28 and March 29.

Unions at state levels were asked to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, an example of which is the four labour codes.

The central trade unions that are members of this joint forum are Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

