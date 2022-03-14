Natrajan Chandrasekaran Appointed Chairman Of Air India

Natrajan Chandrasekaran was appointed the chairman of Air India by Tata Group which was confirmed by the board on Monday.

Earlier, Tata Group had announced that Turkey’s Ilker Ayci will take over as chief executive of Air India which was met with a lot of opposition in India.

Ayci later declined the position as a result.

Notably, Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of Tata Sons which is the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies. He had joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.