Nayab Singh Saini Sworn in as Haryana Chief Minister for Second Term

Nayab Singh Saini has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, marking his second term in office under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.
The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, where Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath to Saini and his council of ministers.
This marks the BJP's third consecutive term in Haryana, following a strong performance in the assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of 90 seats. The Congress party trailed with 37 seats.
The ceremony was graced by several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Other notable attendees included Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, as well as Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states, including Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, Bhupendra Patel from Gujarat, and Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh.
Leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also attended, such as Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, as well as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
On Wednesday, Nayab Singh Saini was selected as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting is scheduled to take place in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the gathering.