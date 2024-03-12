Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Haryana

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana.
Saini's oath of office was administered by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the oath ceremony.
Along with Nayab Singh Saini, BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Moolchand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh were the five leaders who took oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet today.
Notably, Saini was chosen as the BJP's legislature party leader after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down amid cracks in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance.
The JJP, helmed by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, commanded 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly. Khattar formally submitted his resignation letter to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saini and wished his ministers the very best in fulfilling the aspirations.
Taking to platform 'X', Saini said, "Congratulations to Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana."