NBDA Moves to Muzzle Pro-Pak Voices on Indian News Panels?

In what appears to be a significant shift in the media landscape post-Pahalgam terror attack, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has reportedly urged Indian news channels to steer clear of Pakistani commentators who could be seen as undermining India’s sovereignty and national security.

The advisory, marked "urgent and confidential" and signed by Secretary-General Annie Joseph, is believed to have been issued after the Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry expressed unease over airtime given to voices allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda. While not naming individuals, the circular warns against inviting panelists who may indirectly legitimize cross-border narratives hostile to India's interests.

Media observers speculate this move could lead to an unofficial blackout of Pakistani participation in Indian news debates, particularly those touching on Kashmir and national security. The NBDA’s emphasis on “editorial discretion” may be seen as a veiled push for editorial self-censorship in the name of patriotism.

The NBDA—representing the country’s top private news and digital broadcasters—is known to reflect government sensitivities on media conduct. Whether this advisory sets a precedent for further restrictions or merely signals a temporary shift in tone remains to be seen.

