NCERT Introduces Operation Sindoor Modules for Classes 3-12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out two special modules on Operation Sindoor for students of classes 3 to 12. The initiative presents the mission not merely as a military action, but as a commitment to safeguarding peace and honouring those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The supplementary modules have been released more than three months after the operation. They also underline the government’s position that the Pahalgam attack, despite Pakistan’s denial, was carried out on the “direct orders” of its “military and political leadership.”

According to the content, “India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.”

The NCERT reiterates that every precaution was taken to avoid civilian harm. “Every target was double-checked. Only terrorist bases were attacked. This operation showed that India would not let terror masterminds escape punishment,” the module notes.

The two texts are titled “Operation Sindoor – A Saga of Valour” for classes 3 to 8, and “Operation Sindoor – A Mission of Honour and Bravery” for classes 9 to 12. They aim to instill awareness of India’s military strength and resilience among schoolchildren.

Describing the operation as “a triumph of bravery, strategy, and innovation”, the modules highlight the role of India’s advanced air defence systems, including the S-400, which intercepted enemy aircraft and drones at long ranges.

The modules also place emphasis on public solidarity across the nation. Candlelight marches were held in different parts of the country, while, as the secondary module records, “Muslim communities in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bhopal wore black armbands and openly denounced the attack. In Kashmir, shopkeepers closed their shops in protest. Villages near the border demanded strong action and supported the Armed Forces.”

It further adds, “The local (Kashmiri) population stood up and spoke against terrorists. Their response breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people.”

Explaining the choice of name, the modules state that Operation Sindoor was so titled as a tribute to the widows of the victims, symbolising solidarity, empathy, and respect.

In addition to highlighting the events of Operation Sindoor, the educational material also references earlier retaliatory actions, such as the 2019 Balakot air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack, drawing a parallel between the two.

