NCERT to Introduce AI Textbooks for Classes 11–12

Artificial Intelligence is set to become a regular part of school education in India, with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) beginning work on dedicated AI textbooks for senior secondary students.

The Ministry of Education informed Parliament that NCERT has formed a special team to prepare new syllabi and textbooks on Artificial Intelligence for Classes 11 and 12, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the latest National Curriculum Framework.

As part of early exposure, NCERT has already added an activity-based project in the vocational education textbook for Class 6, where students will explore animation and games using basic AI tools.

Reaffirming the government’s focus on future-ready education, the ministry said Artificial Intelligence and computational thinking will be gradually introduced across schools. From the 2026–27 academic year, AI learning will begin from Class 3 onwards in all schools following the national curriculum.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared a structured AI learning plan for students from Classes 3 to 12. Under this framework, younger students will be introduced to basic concepts, while advanced AI and logical thinking will become compulsory subjects for Classes 9 and 10.

To support this nationwide shift, the government has also launched SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a new national programme aimed at building AI awareness among students and teachers. The initiative aligns with India’s long-term vision of digital growth and inclusive education.

SOAR will offer short, easy-to-understand learning modules for students from Classes 6 to 12, helping them understand how AI works and how it can be used responsibly. The programme is also designed to ensure students in remote and underserved areas get equal access to AI education.

Officials said these steps are part of a broader effort to prepare Indian students for emerging technologies and future job markets, while making digital learning accessible across the country.

