NCERT Introduces Chapters on India’s Bravest Soldiers: Know Their Stories

In a move aimed at instilling a deeper sense of patriotism and honour among students, the central government has announced the inclusion of new chapters on three of India’s most celebrated military heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma, in the NCERT curriculum for the 2024–25 academic session.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the new chapters will be introduced in Class VIII (English), Class VIII (Urdu), and Class VII (Urdu), respectively.

The government said the decision is intended to bring “inspirational narratives of courage and duty” into the classroom and familiarize young learners with the sacrifices and leadership of India’s military icons.

Who Are These Heroes?

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, fondly remembered as “Sam Bahadur”, was a towering figure in the Indian Army. He served in five major wars, including World War II, the 1947–48 conflict with Pakistan, the 1962 war with China, and the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. His leadership during the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, remains one of his most defining achievements. Known for his strategic brilliance and sharp wit, Manekshaw's life was recently portrayed in the 2023 film Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman

Nicknamed the “Lion of Naushera,” Brigadier Mohammad Usman was one of the highest-ranking officers to lay down his life in the 1947–48 Indo-Pak war. Despite being offered a top post in the Pakistani Army after Partition, he chose to serve India. He played a key role in defending Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the recapture of Jhangar and Naushera. Brigadier Usman was killed in action on July 3, 1948, and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. His funeral was attended by several national leaders, including Prime Minister Nehru and Lord Mountbatten.

Major Somnath Sharma

Major Somnath Sharma holds the honour of being the first soldier to receive the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award. At just 25, he was killed during the fierce Battle of Badgam on November 3, 1947, while fighting Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport. His brave stand was crucial in saving the Kashmir Valley for India. Before this, he had also served in the Burma campaign during World War II. His courage and sense of duty continue to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike.

