NCET's Online Application Process Begins For Integrated Teacher Education Programme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the process of inviting online Application Forms for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.
Modern English School of Kahilipara Guwahati has been chosen as the only NCET Exam Help Centre in the entire Northeast zone. This program will be helpful for those who want to pursue graduation and B.ED together.
The key objective of this is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for NCET 2023 should be able to apply for the same without any difficulty and get the necessary guidance, if required.
Modern English School, Guwahati will have one dedicated Technical Person in-charge who will be helping the candidates in filling the Application Form online. This Helpline service is being provided free of cost.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for NCET 2023, he/she may contact Modern English School in their WhatsApp number 8473013507 and email at digantaroy@mhs.ac.in.