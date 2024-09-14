NCPEDP Announces 25th Edition of Helen Keller Awards: Nominations Now Open

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has launched the 25th edition of the prestigious NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards, inviting nominations from across India. Since their inception in 1999, these awards have highlighted outstanding contributions toward equal employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
Over the past 25 years, the Helen Keller Awards have celebrated over 300 champions of inclusion, inspiring action and discussion around disability employment. This year, to mark the milestone anniversary, two new categories have been added: a special award for media professionals advocating disability-inclusive journalism and a Lifetime Achievement Award for individuals who have significantly advanced employment opportunities for PWDs.
The Role Model Media Award for Disability-Inclusive Journalism will honor media organizations dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities, with two awards presented in this category.
Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, reflected on the significance of the awards, noting, “Reaching the 25th year of the NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards is a proud moment for all of us. These awards have pioneered efforts to make workplaces more inclusive. While we have seen a notable increase in employment for PWDs, from less than 1% in the past to 36% today, there is still much work to be done.”
Past awardees include prominent companies such as Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, and Amazon, which have demonstrated that inclusion is both a moral and business imperative.
Nominations are open until September 20, 2024. This year’s categories include:
Role Model Persons with Disabilities
Role Model Supporter of Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities
Role Model Companies/Institutions/Organizations
Role Model Entrepreneurs with Disabilities
Role Model Media Award for Disability-Inclusive Journalism
NCPEDP Helen Keller Lifetime Achievement Award
For more details and to submit nominations, visit NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards.