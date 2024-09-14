NCPEDP Announces 25th Edition of Helen Keller Awards: Nominations Now Open

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, reflected on the significance of the awards, noting, “Reaching the 25th year of the NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards is a proud moment for all of us. These awards have pioneered efforts to make workplaces more inclusive. While we have seen a notable increase in employment for PWDs, from less than 1% in the past to 36% today, there is still much work to be done.”