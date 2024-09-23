NCPEDP Launches India’s First Parliamentary Forum On Disability

The seeds of this movement were sown during the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, when NCPEDP observed the glaring absence of disability-related issues in the manifestos of major political parties. In response, the organisation took bold steps, calling on political parties across states to recognise the importance of disability rights. This led to the creation of India’s first-ever Disability Manifesto—a blueprint aimed at guiding political parties on including disability rights in their agendas.