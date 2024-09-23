NCPEDP Launches India’s First Parliamentary Forum On Disability

In a landmark move aimed at reshaping India’s political landscape, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) announced the creation of the country's first Parliamentary Forum on Disability. The announcement was made on Monday at the National Disability Network Meeting, with the aim of ensuring that disability rights are prioritised at the highest levels of governance and policy-making.
The forum is designed to foster collaboration between Members of Parliament and key stakeholders, placing the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) at the core of legislative and policy decisions. It will serve as a platform for advocacy, pushing for political inclusion of disabled individuals to bring about societal transformation.
"Disability is also a political issue," remarked Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP. "True inclusion cannot be achieved unless persons with disabilities are woven into mainstream political discourse, as it is politics that drives policies." Ali underscored the importance of this initiative, which aims to bring the challenges and needs of disabled people into the political spotlight.
The seeds of this movement were sown during the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, when NCPEDP observed the glaring absence of disability-related issues in the manifestos of major political parties. In response, the organisation took bold steps, calling on political parties across states to recognise the importance of disability rights. This led to the creation of India’s first-ever Disability Manifesto—a blueprint aimed at guiding political parties on including disability rights in their agendas.
The newly established Parliamentary Forum on Disability is poised to build on this foundation by engaging MPs in targeted workshops and awareness campaigns. Its objectives include raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, promoting inclusive policies, and ensuring the effective implementation of disability-related laws.
“Persons with disabilities face significant barriers, from limited legislative awareness to inadequate policy measures,” said Ali. “This forum is a call for a robust and inclusive framework, one that empowers every individual with a disability to participate fully in society.”
Through this initiative, the NCPEDP aims to elevate the discourse on disability to new heights, ensuring that it becomes a political priority in India’s legislative agenda. As the country progresses on its path towards true inclusion, this Parliamentary Forum will play a critical role in embedding disability rights into the nation's policy framework, paving the way for a more equitable future for all.