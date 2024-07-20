UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Resigns 5 Years Before Term End

Manoj Soni has been closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appointed him as Vice-Chancellor of Vadodara’s MS University in 2005, making him the youngest Vice-Chancellor in India at the time. Before his role at the UPSC, Soni served three terms as Vice-Chancellor at two universities in Gujarat, including two terms at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) until 2015.