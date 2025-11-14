Bihar Election Results: NDA Heading for a Landslide Win?

Latest trends from the Bihar assembly election counting point to a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), putting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on track for yet another historic term in office.

By 1:00 pm, the NDA had opened up a commanding lead in 199 constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan was left far behind with just 38 seats, signalling a major electoral setback for the opposition bloc.

For the JD(U), the numbers mark a strong comeback from its 2020 performance, boosted significantly by an unprecedented turnout of women voters. The BJP, meanwhile, is poised to emerge as the single largest party, further strengthening its position in Bihar politics.

A key factor behind the NDA’s surge has been the coordinated and region-wise campaigning carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Their combined appeal, especially their joint stand against dynastic politics, appears to have gone down well with large sections of the electorate, particularly women, who turned out in record numbers.

Nitish Kumar actively campaigned in regions where the NDA appeared weaker after the first phase of polling. His extensive road travel, even through heavy rainfall, drew appreciation from voters and helped the alliance regain ground.

Throughout the campaign, the NDA repeatedly invoked the RJD’s past rule, commonly labelled as “Jungle Raj”, warning that a Mahagathbandhan victory could bring similar days back. Several political observers in Bihar say this messaging played a crucial role in shifting undecided voters toward the NDA.

Women voters emerged as a decisive force this election. Over 2.5 crore women cast their ballots, surpassing the number of male voters, after the NDA announced a plan to deposit Rs 10,000 into the accounts of more than 1.5 crore women if voted to power.

The campaign also saw moments of controversy. Alleged offensive remarks targeting the Prime Minister’s mother at a rally, and comments by Rahul Gandhi on Chhatha, were repeatedly highlighted by NDA leaders, who used them to consolidate their support base.

Meanwhile, the much-debated SIR verification exercise, criticised by the opposition as unconstitutional and aimed at removing voters, did not appear to dent the NDA’s prospects. The process reportedly removed invalid and deceased entries, which ultimately worked in the NDA’s favour as the election progressed.

With counting still underway, the final results will take more time to settle. But early indicators leave little doubt, that the NDA is on course for a landslide, while the Mahagathbandhan faces one of its toughest electoral setbacks in recent years.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: NDA Heads for Landslide Win, Mahagathbandhan Trails Miserably