NDA Slams Opposition’s Decision to Boycott Inauguration of New Parliament House

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has slammed all 19 opposition parties for their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House on May 28.
A statement issued by the NDA said that this is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of the country.
The NDA statement read, “The audacity of these opposition parties to preach about parliamentary decency and constitutional values is, in the light of their actions, nothing short of laughable. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds – they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji upon his election as President.”
“Further, the disrespect shown towards our current President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, is a new low in political discourse. The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation,” the statement further read.
The statement also said that ‘It is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people - a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics.’
“Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy. Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain. Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties,” the NDA statement read.
It may be mentioned that the Congress and 18 other opposition parties issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
It is established that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the event as the inauguration of the building will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President of India Droupadi Murmu.