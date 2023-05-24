Sacred ‘Sengol’ to be Installed in New Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the historical and sacred ‘Sengol’, a symbol of fair and equitable governance, in the newly constructed Parliament House.
This was informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned that the ‘Sengol’ was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of 14th August, in the presence of several leaders.
Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India's independence, Amit Shah said, “Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of ‘Sengol’ to Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians.”
Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the ‘Sengol’ as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event.
The Home Minister further elaborated on the ‘Sengol’ and said, “The ‘Sengol’ is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word “Semmai”, meaning “Righteousness”. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of “Nyaya”, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the ‘Sengol’ has the “order” (“Aanai” in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this.”
The Home Minister further said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic ‘Sengol’.
The establishment of ‘Sengol’ makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place.
Meanwhile, a special website (sengol1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about the ‘Sengol’ was launched by the Home Minister at the event today.