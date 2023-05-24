Sacred ‘Sengol’ to be Installed in New Parliament House

The Home Minister further said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic ‘Sengol’.

The establishment of ‘Sengol’ makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place.

Meanwhile, a special website (sengol1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about the ‘Sengol’ was launched by the Home Minister at the event today.