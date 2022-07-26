Guwahati Dominates Medal Tally on Day 5 of Assam Youth Olympics

The Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 witnessed an eventful day as gritty performances by the athletes in athletics, weightlifting, shooting and swimming gave the audience much to cheer about as the games enters its penultimate day on Tuesday.

As the competition draws to an end, Guwahati maintains a strong lead position in the medals tally. With 111 medals (at 06:00 pm on Tuesday), Guwahati has won 35 Gold, 38 Silver and 38 Bronze medals to secure an unassailable lead.

Kamrup has maintained its second position with 39 medals including 14 Gold, 9 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. At third position, Tinsukia won a haul of 20 medals including 11 Gold, 05 Silver and 04 Bronze.

Jorhat moved up to fourth position in the medal tally with a haul of 27 medals with 10 Gold, 10 Silver and 7 Bronze medals. Karbi Anglong was at fifth position with 16 medals including 9 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze. While Sivasagar, Nagaon and Dibrugarh won 6 Gold medals each, the total medal haul was 22 medals, 28 medals and 21 medals respectively.

Some major highlights of Day 5 are:

Athletics: In the 400 meters sprint for boys, Munna Kumar Brahma of Kokrajhar won the Gold with a timing of 50.00 seconds. While Dipjyoti Neog of Tinsukia clocked 52.7 seconds to win the Silver, the Bronze went to Erisim Taro of Karbi Anglong with 53.4 seconds. In the 400 meters sprint for girls, Rimjim Saikia of Guwahati won the Gold with a timing of 59.9 seconds. Reshna Pegu of Majuli won the Silver with a timing of 1:02.7 seconds while the Bronze went to Munmun Chetia of Tinsukia with 1:02.8 seconds.

In the Discus Throw event for boys, Kapil Lahon of Guwahati won the Gold with a throw of 44.26 meters. Aoikheek Gogoi of Sivsagar won the Silver with a throw of 41.42 meters. The bronze went to Rohan Pegu of Majuli. In the Discus throw event for girls, Mamata Doley of Tinsukia won the Gold with a 32.11 meters throw. The Silver medal went to Mainao Boro of Udalguri with a throw of 27.34 meters. The Bronze medal was won by Subordhana Das of Sivsagar.

In the High Jump (boys), Hemanga Borgohain of Guwahati won the Gold with a jump of 1.90 meters. For the Silver, Pintu Borthakur of Sivsagar won it by jumping 1.85 meters. Samir Mech of Udalguri won the Bronze with 1.70 meters jump.

In the High Jump (girls), Denim Boruah of Guwahati won the gold with a 1.50 meters jump followed by Santana Boro of Udalguri won the Silver with a 1.35 meters jump. Kalyani Boro of Udalguri won the Bronze with a jump of 1.30 meters.

In the Triple Jump event for Girls, Kosturika Saikia of Golaghat won the Gold with 10.11 meters. Bondita Das of Guwahati settled for Silver with a jump of 9.42 meters. Krishna Devi of Sonitpur won the Bronze with a jump of 9.31 meters.

In the Shot Put event for Girls, Amisha Pegu of Tinsukia won the Gold with a throw of 10.70 meters. The Silver medal went to Lizamoni Baishya of Nalbari with a throw of 10.36 meters. Krishna Baro of Kokrajhar won the Bronze medal with a throw of 9.77 meters.

In the 3000 meters male, Abisek Mahali of Sonitpur secured the top slot with a timing of 09.31.46 to win the Gold. Harmon Tumung of Karbi Anglong came second with a timing of 09:46.37 minutes to win the Bronze. Sumon Mili of Majuli won the Bronze with a timing of 09:54.43 minutes.

In the 3000 meters female, Sangmir Teronpi of Karbi Anglong won the Gold with a timing of 11:20.60 minutes. Kutan Gorn of Cachar won the Silver with a timing of 11:25.85 minutes. The Bronze medal went to Sabia Sobar of Udalguri with a timing of 11:33.44 minutes.