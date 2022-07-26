Guwahati Dominates Medal Tally on Day 5 of Assam Youth Olympics

The Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 witnessed an eventful day as gritty performances by the athletes in athletics, weightlifting, shooting and swimming gave the audience much to cheer about as the games enters its penultimate day on Tuesday.
As the competition draws to an end, Guwahati maintains a strong lead position in the medals tally. With 111 medals (at 06:00 pm on Tuesday), Guwahati has won 35 Gold, 38 Silver and 38 Bronze medals to secure an unassailable lead.
Kamrup has maintained its second position with 39 medals including 14 Gold, 9 Silver and 16 Bronze medals. At third position, Tinsukia won a haul of 20 medals including 11 Gold, 05 Silver and 04 Bronze.
Jorhat moved up to fourth position in the medal tally with a haul of 27 medals with 10 Gold, 10 Silver and 7 Bronze medals. Karbi Anglong was at fifth position with 16 medals including 9 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze. While Sivasagar, Nagaon and Dibrugarh won 6 Gold medals each, the total medal haul was 22 medals, 28 medals and 21 medals respectively.
Some major highlights of Day 5 are:
Athletics: In the 400 meters sprint for boys, Munna Kumar Brahma of Kokrajhar won the Gold with a timing of 50.00 seconds. While Dipjyoti Neog of Tinsukia clocked 52.7 seconds to win the Silver, the Bronze went to Erisim Taro of Karbi Anglong with 53.4 seconds. In the 400 meters sprint for girls, Rimjim Saikia of Guwahati won the Gold with a timing of 59.9 seconds. Reshna Pegu of Majuli won the Silver with a timing of 1:02.7 seconds while the Bronze went to Munmun Chetia of Tinsukia with 1:02.8 seconds.
In the Discus Throw event for boys, Kapil Lahon of Guwahati won the Gold with a throw of 44.26 meters. Aoikheek Gogoi of Sivsagar won the Silver with a throw of 41.42 meters. The bronze went to Rohan Pegu of Majuli. In the Discus throw event for girls, Mamata Doley of Tinsukia won the Gold with a 32.11 meters throw. The Silver medal went to Mainao Boro of Udalguri with a throw of 27.34 meters. The Bronze medal was won by Subordhana Das of Sivsagar.
In the High Jump (boys), Hemanga Borgohain of Guwahati won the Gold with a jump of 1.90 meters. For the Silver, Pintu Borthakur of Sivsagar won it by jumping 1.85 meters. Samir Mech of Udalguri won the Bronze with 1.70 meters jump.
In the High Jump (girls), Denim Boruah of Guwahati won the gold with a 1.50 meters jump followed by Santana Boro of Udalguri won the Silver with a 1.35 meters jump. Kalyani Boro of Udalguri won the Bronze with a jump of 1.30 meters.
In the Triple Jump event for Girls, Kosturika Saikia of Golaghat won the Gold with 10.11 meters. Bondita Das of Guwahati settled for Silver with a jump of 9.42 meters. Krishna Devi of Sonitpur won the Bronze with a jump of 9.31 meters.
In the Shot Put event for Girls, Amisha Pegu of Tinsukia won the Gold with a throw of 10.70 meters. The Silver medal went to Lizamoni Baishya of Nalbari with a throw of 10.36 meters. Krishna Baro of Kokrajhar won the Bronze medal with a throw of 9.77 meters.
In the 3000 meters male, Abisek Mahali of Sonitpur secured the top slot with a timing of 09.31.46 to win the Gold. Harmon Tumung of Karbi Anglong came second with a timing of 09:46.37 minutes to win the Bronze. Sumon Mili of Majuli won the Bronze with a timing of 09:54.43 minutes.
In the 3000 meters female, Sangmir Teronpi of Karbi Anglong won the Gold with a timing of 11:20.60 minutes. Kutan Gorn of Cachar won the Silver with a timing of 11:25.85 minutes. The Bronze medal went to Sabia Sobar of Udalguri with a timing of 11:33.44 minutes.
Weightlifting: In the 55 kgs for boys, Chandan Khanikar of Charaideo won the Gold with a lift of 152 kgs. The Silver was by Nilakanta Konwar of Dibrugarh with a 150 kgs lift. Dipanghudipta Borah of Nagaon won the Bronze with a lift of 145 kgs.
In the 49 Kg for boys, Satyajit Lahon of Sivsagar won the Gold when he lifted a stunning 155 kgs. The Silver medal went to Sunchandra Bonia of Charaideo when he lifted 147 kgs. Ambarish Neog of Sivsagar won the Bronze with a lift of 140 kgs.
In the 49 kg for girls, Pachami Sonowal of Dhemaji won the Gold with a lift of 148 kgs. The Silver went to Aisengfa Gogoi of Sivsagar with a lift of 127 kgs. Bhavna Gogoi of Charaideo lifted 111 kgs to win the Bronze.
In the 45 kgs category for girls, Sumi Sonowal of Dibrugarh delivered a 102 kgs lift to win the Gold. Janmoni Pegu of Dhemaji won the Silver with a lift of 101 kgs. Riya Boro won the Bronze with a lift of 87 kgs.
In the 40 kgs for girls, Chetraprava Chetiya of Charaideo clinched the Gold with 98 Kgs lift. Monika Sonuwal of Dhemaji won the Silver with a 90 kgs lift. The Bronze medal went to Gouriprova Sonuwal of Dibrugarh with a 88 kgs lift.
In the 61 kg for boys, M Dhekial of Dibrugarh won the Gold with a lift of 200 kgs. Khargeswar Sonowal of Dhemaji won the silver with 175 kgs lift. Nitul Pradhan of Sonitpur won the Bronze.
In the 67 kg for boys, Anjan Gogoi of Dibrugarh won the Gold with 185 kgs lift. The Silver went to Debajit Singh of Charaideo with a 165 kgs lift. From SOnitpur, Rupjyoti Gogoi won the Bronze with a lift of 158 kgs.
Handball: In the Handball matches for boys, Morigaon was beaten by Baksa with a score of 30-35. Sivsagar trumped Guwahati with a thumping score of 31-08. Kamrup was able to click a thriller against Dhubri with a score of 27-30. Sonitpur won against Jorhat with a score of 32-25.
Swimming: In the 50 meters Back stroke for boys, Janajoy Jyoti Hazarika of Golaghat won the Gold while Manjim Gogoi of Sivsagar won the Silver. The Bronze medal was won by Md Rehan Mirza of Kamrup.
In the 50 meters Back Stroke for girls, Krishna Doley of Jorhat won the Gold with a timing of 34.25 while Bhabana Gogoi of Golaghat settled for the Silver with a timing of 34.65. Anushuya Borah of Jorhat won the Bronze.
In the 100 Meters Breast Stroke for boys, Basit Ahmed of Sivsagar won the Gold while Partha Dutta of Sivsagar won the Silver. Mriganga Gogoi of Golaghat won the Bronze.
In the 100 Meters Breast Stroke for Girls, Disha Gogoi of Charaideo won the Gold while Aristha Saikia of Jorhat settled for Silver and Dibyashree Hazarika of Kamrup won the Bronze.
In the 100 meters of Butterfly Stroke for boys, Tirthank Pegu of Jorhat won the Gold with a timing of 58.72. Aditya Thapa of Sivsagar won the Silver while Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika of Golaghat won the Bronze.
In the 100 meters of Butterfly Stoke for Girls, Subhranshi Priyadarshini of Jorhat won the Gold while Lavleen Das of Kamrup won the Silver. The Bronze medal was won by Sampriti Borah of Sivsagar.
In the 200 meters freestyle Stroke for girls, Jahnabi Kashyap of Kamrup won the Gold while Darshita Baruah of Jorhat won the Silver. The bronze went to Bhabana Gogoi of Golaghat.
Shooting 10 Meters Air Pistol (Boys): Asmit Paul of Guwahati scored 361 to win the Gold while Bibek Kakoti of Guwahati settled for Silver with a score of 355. The Bronze was won by Jayin Raj Sonowal with a score of 349.
10 Meters Air Pistol (Girls): In a thrilling contest of 10 meters Air Pistol, Basudha Gautam of Guwahati won the Gold with a score of 370. The Silver medal went to Angel Mahanta with a score of 357 and the Bronze medal went to Ain Hazarika with a score of 356.
The closing ceremony of the ongoing Assam Youth Olympics will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal along with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur will be present during the event.