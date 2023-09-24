"NE is Dominating Sports Sector," Says MP Birendra Baishya at 'The Conclave 2023'

On the other hand, speaking on athletes from the Northeast receiving due recognition in the national media, Preeti Dahiya said, “As a national journalist who has been covering sports for the last 20 years, I can tell you that when I started my career in journalism back in 2005-06, there was only one player from the northeast region who got national recognition and that is Mary Kom. She was peaking at that time. But I am glad to acknowledge that in the last 18 years, things have changed to the extent that today India’s Olympic dream is incomplete without the contribution of the athletes in the northeast. This shows the amount of effort that states in this region are putting in their children who are going to become world-class athletes.”