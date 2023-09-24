RaGa Speaks on 'Influenced' Media, Says Bharat Jodo Was a Necessity To Communicate With People

Speaking exclusively to Director of Pratidin Media Network, Rishi Baruah, Gandhi said, “In 21st-century India, the communication architecture is so heavily influenced by the BJP that it is practically impossible to reach people through it. It's very clear that all my social media handles are being suppressed, and you can see it. So, the yatra was a necessity to communicate with the people. Regardless of what we say in the opposition, it doesn't get through without distortion in the national media.”