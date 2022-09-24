NE Human Rights Organisation Demands Probe into APPSC Paper Leak

The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has demanded a CBI investigation into the paper leak issue of Assistant Engineer (Civil) exams of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The NEHRO slammed the APPSC and the state government, alleging that it is getting involved in corruption and hampering the future of the youths.

The organization stated, “The recent leakage of AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve under benefits by higher ups.”

They further said, “The sealed APPSC office is a sign of failed governance and we have no faith in the Government. We demand immediate suspension of all the members of the Commission including its Chairman /Secretary and initiate CBI Inquiry for free and fair investigation of the case.”

Notably, the APPSC has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that a new exams date will be announced soon.

The APPSC, on Tuesday, cancelled the exams it conducted on August 26 and 27 to fill up as many as 33 posts of assistant engineer (civil) posts.