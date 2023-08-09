Rahul Gandhi To Speak In Lok Sabha On No Confidence Motion Today

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi will speak on the No Confidence Motion in the Parliament today.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon."
Rahul Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership was revoked earlier over a criminal defamation case against him for his "Modi" surname remark, has since got relief in the matter as the Supreme Court ordered his MP status to be restored earlier.
He will speak today during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.
It may be noted that Gaurav Gogoi, the son of veteran Assam Congress leader and former chief minister of the state, Tarun Gogoi, who is an MP from Kaliabor constituency, began the discussions after the Congress tabled the no confidence motion in the Lower House on Tuesday.
Congress said that it was forced to move the motion against the government in order to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "maun vrat" or vow of silence over the Manipur situation.