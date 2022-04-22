Need to Deepen India-Britain Cooperation, says UK PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wonderful talks and they emphasized on deepening India-Britain cooperation considering the shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

Boris Johnson said, “Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free."

He also lauded India's vaccination programme and said, "I've the Indian jab (COVID-19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson also said that Britain plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week. The British government said in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, that its embassy office in Kyiv was relocating temporarily and staff were operating from an embassy office in the city of Lviv.

Johnson said that the India's position on Russia is 'well known' and is not going to change. He also said that the whole world is obliged to do more with the all that is happening around the world and Ukraine. Johnson also said, "India has historic relationship with Russian and everybody respects it."

He also highlighted that India and UK are embarking on joint initiatives on malaria vaccine on antimicrobial resistance, and the digital partnership between the Indian National Health Authority and National Health Service (NHS).

Johnson said that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever. He further said that both the countries are also taking big steps together on energy security, helping each other to reduce our dependence on imported hydrocarbons, and adopt cheaper, more sustainable, homegrown alternatives.

Also Read: Assam Police Rescue 24 Cattle Heads In Nagaon, 2 Held