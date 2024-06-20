NEET-UG 2024 Scandal: Four Arrested In Bihar Confess To Paper Leak

The four men, arrested in Bihar, include Anurag Yadav, a NEET aspirant, Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer at Danapur municipal council, and two others, Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. They admitted to receiving the question paper a day before the exam and memorizing it. According to Anurag Yadav, the exact questions he had memorized were asked in the exam the next day. He confessed after being caught by the police.