NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind', Two MBBS Students Acting as Solvers

The investigation revealed that Bishnoi, a second-year MBBS student, and Sharma, a first-year medical student, were present in Hazaribagh on the day of the NEET-UG exam. They were allegedly engaged in solving the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, a civil engineer who was arrested earlier. Kumar, also known as Aditya, is a 2017 graduate from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur (NIT Jamshedpur), and was accused of stealing the exam paper from the National Testing Agency (NTA) trunk in Hazaribagh.