Education

NEET-UG Results Expected Today | Check Details

The Supreme Court directed the NTA to publish the NEET-UG results by noon on July 20. The court mandated that while the marks obtained by students should be published, their identities should not be disclosed.
NEET UG 2024 results are expected to be out today
NEET UG 2024 results are expected to be out todayREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Saturday, likely by 12 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and neet.ntaonline.in.

The Supreme Court directed the NTA to publish the NEET-UG results by noon on July 20. The court mandated that while the marks obtained by students should be published, their identities should not be disclosed. This directive came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who ordered the announcement of results separately, city and centre-wise, by Saturday noon.

The court also emphasized that the NEET-UG re-examination could only be justified if it was proven that the integrity of the May 5 test was compromised on a significant scale due to leaked questions. More than 23.33 lakh students took the test on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations. Approximately 1,563 candidates appeared for a re-exam.

The 2024 NEET-UG exam faced controversy last month following allegations of a leaked question paper, which subsequent investigations attributed to a national 'solver gang' network operating through social media. The Supreme Court underscored that a re-examination would only be warranted if there was substantial evidence that the exam's sanctity was compromised on a large scale.

NEET UG 2024 results are expected to be out today
Supreme Court Defers NEET-UG Hearing To Address Alleged Malpractices
Results
National Testing Agency
NEET-UG Exam 2024
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
education>>education/neet-ug-results-expected-today-check-details
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com