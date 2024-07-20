NEET-UG Results Expected Today | Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Saturday, likely by 12 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and neet.ntaonline.in.
The Supreme Court directed the NTA to publish the NEET-UG results by noon on July 20. The court mandated that while the marks obtained by students should be published, their identities should not be disclosed. This directive came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who ordered the announcement of results separately, city and centre-wise, by Saturday noon.
The court also emphasized that the NEET-UG re-examination could only be justified if it was proven that the integrity of the May 5 test was compromised on a significant scale due to leaked questions. More than 23.33 lakh students took the test on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations. Approximately 1,563 candidates appeared for a re-exam.
The 2024 NEET-UG exam faced controversy last month following allegations of a leaked question paper, which subsequent investigations attributed to a national 'solver gang' network operating through social media. The Supreme Court underscored that a re-examination would only be warranted if there was substantial evidence that the exam's sanctity was compromised on a large scale.