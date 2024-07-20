NEET-UG Results Expected Today | Check Details

The Supreme Court directed the NTA to publish the NEET-UG results by noon on July 20. The court mandated that while the marks obtained by students should be published, their identities should not be disclosed. This directive came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who ordered the announcement of results separately, city and centre-wise, by Saturday noon.