Neiphiu Rio Flags off Nagaland-Arunachal Train Service

Nagaland got its second railway station after a gap of more than 100 years on Friday with the commissioning of a new facility at Shokhuvi.

State Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi Railway Station.

On the occasion, Rio said that Nagaland was getting the second railway station on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of more than 100 years since Dimapur station was opened in 1903.

The Donyi Polo Express ran daily between Guwahati in Assam and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. The train service has now been extended till Shokhuvi, a few kilometers from Dimapur.

Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh will be directly connected by train service with the extension of Donyi Polo Express till Shokhuvi Railway Station. The train will cover a distance of 440 kms in 13 hrs and 40 mins. It will have stoppages at Dhansiri, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Hojai, Chaparmukh stations in its extended service between Shukhovi and Guwahati.

Taking to twitter, Rio said, “Today is a historic day for Nagaland. The State got the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100 years on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Exp. from Shokhuvi station, an alt. route for N'land & Manipur passengers to Guwahati.”