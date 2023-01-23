NETRA Members Take Part In Special G20 Meeting

In a special interactive session with the delegates, Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, Secretary General of NETRA Foundation shared various activities of NETRA Foundation especially on Localisation of SDGs North East India. Dr. Choudhury also emphasized on importance of capacity building of different stakeholders, strengthening of existing local level institutes of the North East India. He also put importance of collaboration of various agencies and institutes at different levels for the development of North East India.

Prof. Subhrabaran Das also highlighted different strengths and weaknesses of North East region in the special session.

Prof. Polly Vauquline as a panelist in the Parallel Session on ‘Women and Youth led Development’ where she raised the importance of the issues of gender inequality in the country, gender based violence and the need to generate data on women. She also emphasized that it is important to incorporate gender perspectives and look through gender lenses into every task that India intend to take along in the G20 summit in it Presidency term.

Smt. Ivyreen Warjri participated as a panelist in the Parallel Session on ‘One Health, Wellness and Traditional Medicine’ mentioned that traditional medicine is knowledge developed over generations, however, there are issues with certification and registration of practitioners in the country. The panel mentioned that scientific research and trials need to be an important criterion for registration and certification and to ensure knowledge of traditional medicine is passed for future generations, there is a need for proper documentation

In another parallel session on ‘Green Energy and Logistics’, Dr Harsh Chaturvedi as one of the panelists emphasized on collaborative mechanism for joint technology development and IP sharing and development of Technologically viable, Economically feasible and Ecologically responsible methods for implementation of SDGs. He also suggested for joint programs of capacity building connecting Higher Education institutes with grassroots and database development and sharing of best practices.

NETRA Foundation also selected as Knowledge partners to coordinate G20 University Connect programme in 8 North Eastern Universities as identified by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India - Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh; Indian Institute of Technology, Guwhati; Dibrugarh University, Assam; Manipur University, Imphal; North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya; Mizoram University, Aizawl; St. Joseph University, Nagaland and Tripura University, Agartala.

In the valedictory Session, Ambassador S. T. Devare, Chairman, Research Advisory Council of RIS, India chaired while Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, DG, RIS presented the Conference Report while Dr. Sabyasachi Saha, Associate Professor, RIS puts the vote of thanks. The Bhopal Declaration also brought as outcome of the two-day special T20 meeting.