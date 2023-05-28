Pm Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building, Installs 'Sengol'

In the grand ceremony, the Prime Minister installed the sacred 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha chamber of the newly constructed Parliament building. After performing puja and receiving the historic 'Sengol' from high priests of various adheenams or maths in Tamil Nadu, Modi placed it next to the Speaker's chair. The 'Sengol' is now adopted as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal, a significant move made by Modi.