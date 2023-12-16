New Covid Subvariant JN.1 Detected in Kerala; Heath Dept on Alert

In what can be termed as a major heath concern in the state, Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 has been detected in parts of Kerala, reports emerged.
The Covid subvariant JN.1 is a descendant of BA.2.86. According to experts, the new variant can have a potential impact on the already-rising cases in the state.
Reportedly, the presence of the latest subvariant in Kerala was confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
Speaking to ANI, Chief of INSACOG, NK. Arora, said, "This variant has been isolated and reported in November; this is a subvariant of BA.2.86. We have some cases of JN.1."
"India is keeping a vigil and that's the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far," he added.
The new variant was first detected in Europe in August 2023. Luxembourg was the first to report a case of the new variant, which was then followed by England, Iceland, France, and the US. Researchers in the US discovered that the JN.1 variant is more contagious and has the ability to bypass vaccine immunity.
Based on sources, the Kerala government might implement precautionary measures in vulnerable areas if the number of cases keeps increasing in the state.