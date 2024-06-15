New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an office memorandum on Friday to all Central ministries and departments, urging the inclusion of content on new criminal laws in various training programs. These laws will come into effect on July 1, 2024.
According to the memorandum, "the undersigned is directed to say that the three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023—will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. These laws were notified on December 25, 2023, and will come into effect on July 1, 2024."
The memorandum further instructs, "all ministries and departments are requested to issue suitable instructions to the training institutions under their administrative control to include content on these three new laws in various training programs organized by them." It also recommends using e-courses available on the iGoT Karmayogi portal, which offer an overview of the changes introduced by the new laws.
For assistance in curating training programs on the subject, the memorandum advises ministries and departments to seek help from the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will consist of 358 sections, replacing the 511 sections of the IPC. It introduces 20 new crimes, increases imprisonment sentences for 33 crimes, raises fines for 83 crimes, and mandates minimum punishments for 23 crimes. Additionally, community service penalties have been introduced for six crimes, and 19 sections have been repealed or removed.
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will include 531 sections, up from 484 in the CrPC. It changes 177 provisions, adds nine new sections and 39 new sub-sections, and incorporates 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections, and audio-video provisions have been included in 35 places. Fourteen sections have been repealed.
The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will contain 170 provisions, replacing the original 167. It modifies 24 provisions, adds two new provisions and six sub-provisions, and repeals six provisions.
These reforms signify a significant shift in India's criminal justice priorities, emphasizing crimes against women, children, and the nation. This contrasts with colonial-era laws, which prioritized treason and treasury offenses over the needs of ordinary citizens.