New Delhi: Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Chaolung Sukapha on Asom Diwas

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated Asom Diwas with a colourful programme at his official residence in the national capital on Tuesday, paying floral tributes to Chaolung Sukapha, the first Ahom king and founder of the Ahom Kingdom, and recalling his historic contribution to the formation of ‘Bor Asom’ (Greater Assam).

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said Chaolung Sukapha is regarded as the forefather of the greater Assamese identity, and the entire community remains forever indebted to his vision and leadership.

“I feel honoured to be part of this special Assam Diwas programme organised to pay tribute to Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the forefather of the greater Assamese people. In the early 13th century, he took historic steps to unite the indigenous communities of Assam, and history owes him eternal gratitude. People of the Northeast have always lived like one family in a spirit of unity and harmony. Our contribution to national unity, integration and the economy is invaluable. Celebrating Asom Diwas in the nation’s capital is therefore deeply significant, as it introduces the rest of India to Assam’s rich culture, heritage and glorious history,” Sonowal said.

He further said that although Chaolung Sukapha was unfamiliar with the region’s languages, religions, customs, and food habits when he first arrived in Assam after crossing the Patkai hills, he was still able to win the hearts of the local people.

“It is astonishing how Sukapha, despite being completely unfamiliar with this land, succeeded in earning the trust of its people. This aspect of Assam’s history should become a subject of deeper research and study. The Assamese people have always had a unique identity rooted in unity. Learning about this period of history will also help others in India understand the collective mindset of the people of this region,” he added.

Sonowal highlighted that Sukapha laid the foundation of a 600-year-long Ahom rule through strong leadership, courage, work culture and coordination.

“He understood that without winning people’s hearts through coordination, trust, compassion and shared potential, instead of suppression, comprehensive development and prosperity of any region is impossible. Though Assam’s languages, cultures and beliefs may vary from place to place, he forged unity through integration. He did not tolerate injustice and ensured equal opportunity, development and rights for all,” the Union Minister said.

Drawing a parallel with the present leadership, Sonowal said the path shown by Sukapha centuries ago is being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

“Through the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Prime Minister has built a governance model that includes people from all sections of society. The path for such governance was already laid by Chaolung Sukapha. By uniting different communities and integrating the Seven Kingdoms, he paved the way for a strong and prosperous Assam. His ideals of governance, coordination and inclusive leadership will continue to inspire us in building a developed and self-reliant Assam and India,” he said.

Sonowal also recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Assam, the first official observance of Asom Diwas in memory of Chaolung Sukapha was organised at Charaideo on December 2, 2016.

He further stated that due to the commitment and support of Prime Minister Modi, the Charaideo Maidams, closely associated with the Ahom rulers, were recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This recognition is a moment of great pride and joy for our people. This heritage site will continue to remind future generations of the strength of unity, even amidst diversity. Sukapha built a developed and self-reliant Assam by embracing diversity and trusting in inner strength. Today is the right moment for all of us to follow that path and move forward together,” Sonowal said while offering his final tribute to the great Ahom king on the occasion of Assam Diwas.

The significance of Asom Diwas was also highlighted by Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika, Gauhati University Professor Rajiv Sandikoi, and ICHR Delhi Member Secretary Dr Omji Upadhyay, who spoke on the relevance of Chaolung Sukapha’s vision and contributions to nation-building.

At the end of the programme, Sonowal interacted with students from Assam and the North-East who are currently studying in Delhi.

The event was attended by Union Ministers of State Pavitra Margerita and Shantanu Thakur, MPs Dilip Saikia, Rameswar Teli, Ranjit Dutta, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Jayanta Basumatary, Kripanath Mallah, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Bhuvaneshwar Kalita, Parimal Suklabaidya, Pradan Barua, Amar Singh Tisu, former Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, academics, intellectuals and other distinguished guests.

Also Read: Asom Divas: Assam Pays Tribute to Chaolung Sukaphaa and His Legacy of Unity