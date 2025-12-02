Asom Divas: Assam Pays Tribute to Chaolung Sukaphaa and His Legacy of Unity

Assam observed Asom Divas, orAssam Diwas, on Tuesday, commemorating the arrival of Chaolung Sukaphaa, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, in the state in 1228 AD.

The day pays tribute to the first Ahom king, whose dynasty ruled Assam for nearly six centuries, laying the foundation for one of the state’s most significant empires and fostering harmony among diverse communities.

Born as a prince of the Su/Tsu (Tiger) clan in Mong Mao—now part of China’s Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture—Sukaphaa was forced to leave his homeland after a cousin blocked his path to the throne.

His remarkable 13-year journey through forests, mountains, and unknown lands culminated in Namrup, present-day Assam, where he established the Ahom kingdom.

Legacy of Unity and Peaceful Integration

Unlike many rulers of his time, Sukaphaa expanded his kingdom not through conquest, but by building friendships with local tribes, understanding their customs, and uniting communities that spoke different languages and followed varied traditions. This legacy of peaceful integration and respect for diversity earned him the revered title Chaolung Sukaphaa—“Lord Great.”

Declared an official observance by the Assam government in 1996, Asom Divas celebrates the state’s cultural identity and heritage. Across Assam, the day is marked with traditional music, folk performances, and dances, including the Bagurumba, Bihu, and Bhortal, reflecting the vibrancy of the state’s diverse communities.

Celebrating Assam’s Heritage

Districts across Assam saw people remembering their history and honouring the leader whose vision created what is now called Bor Asom or Greater Assam.

Sukaphaa’s emphasis on unity and harmony continues to inspire, underscoring the powerful message that a society can thrive when respect and understanding prevail over conflict.

Amit Shah Extends Greetings on Asom Divas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the people of Assam on Asom Divas.

Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDivas.



Sharing a message on social media, he wrote: “Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDivas. This occasion commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and fortifies our commitment to protecting the rich culture of Assam, in which every Indian takes great pride.”

Shah also highlighted the progress made in the region over the past nine years, stating that the Modi-led NDA government has brought peace to Assam and expressing confidence that this development trajectory will continue with full strength.

