New Delhi to Host Groundbreaking Conference Merging Space Science and Spirituality

The Swami Vivekananda and Nikola Tesla International Foundation (SVNTIF) has announced an ambitious initiative to unravel cosmic mysteries at the International Conference on UFOs and Aliens, scheduled for March 15, 2025, in New Delhi.

What sets this event apart is its groundbreaking approach—blending ancient Vedic science with cutting-edge advancements in space exploration and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The conference promises to be a historic convergence of thought, bringing together luminaries from diverse fields, including ISRO, NASA, SpaceX, and leading academic institutions like IITs and Banaras Hindu University, alongside global space agencies and UFO researchers.

Interdisciplinary Exploration: Merging the Past with the Future

At the heart of the conference lies a unique proposition: Could ancient Indian scriptures, often laden with cosmic references, hold clues to modern UFO phenomena? Experts will delve into works attributed to Aryabhatt, Maharshi Kanad, and Bhaskara II, exploring whether their astronomical insights offer a window into today’s unexplained aerial phenomena.

"Vedic science has always intrigued modern physicists and cosmologists," said Manash Deka, President of SVNTIF. "This event is a rare opportunity to connect ancient wisdom with present-day scientific exploration, especially as we aim to understand the unexplained."

A Platform for Collaboration

Notable organizations, including the European Space Agency, International UFO Congress, and the International Astronomical Union (IAU), are expected to participate, alongside astronauts and researchers. The interdisciplinary dialogues promise to investigate the alignment of historical narratives with modern UFO sightings, using AI-driven data analysis to uncover new insights.

Reviving Cosmic Curiosity

SVNTIF’s announcement builds on the success of its 2024 World Energy Conference, which celebrated the fusion of science and spirituality. Inspired by the philosophical synergy between Swami Vivekananda and Nikola Tesla, the foundation aims to expand this dialogue into the realm of cosmic phenomena.

"India has a long-standing tradition of astronomical excellence and philosophical inquiry. This conference could place New Delhi at the centre of a global conversation about humanity's place in the cosmos," Deka added.

A Call to Action for the Global Space Community.

As UFO sightings gain increasing attention worldwide, the conference aims to foster international cooperation. "It’s not just about aliens; it’s about exploring humanity's shared quest for knowledge," Deka emphasized.

The event's ambitious agenda reflects the SVNTIF's vision to blend the timeless wisdom of the East with the technological prowess of the West, bridging the gap between spirituality and science.