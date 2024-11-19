SpaceX Launches ISRO's GSAT-20 Satellite, To Bring In-Flight Internet to Indian Skies

India’s most advanced communications satellite, GSAT-20, was successfully launched into space by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in the early hours of Tuesday.

The launch, conducted from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked a significant milestone in India’s space program and ISRO’s first collaboration with SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:01 am IST, carrying the 4,700 kg GSAT-20 satellite, also known as GSAT N-2, on a 34-minute journey to its designated orbit. The satellite, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and operated by its commercial arm New Space India Limited (NSIL), is designed to provide broadband connectivity in remote regions and enable in-flight Internet services for aircraft.

GSAT-20 is ISRO’s first satellite to utilize the advanced Ka-band frequency, offering higher bandwidth and enhanced efficiency for broadband services. Employing multiple spot beams, the satellite will ensure improved coverage across India, especially in underserved areas.

The collaboration with SpaceX marks a departure from ISRO’s traditional reliance on Arianespace’s Ariane rockets for heavy payloads. ISRO’s largest operational rocket, the LVM-3, has a payload capacity of up to 4,000 kg, making it unsuitable for the 4,700 kg GSAT-20. The SpaceX Falcon 9 was selected for its proven capability to handle such heavy payloads.

This mission, the 396th flight for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, was conducted from a site leased by the US Space Force, the branch of the US armed forces responsible for safeguarding space assets.