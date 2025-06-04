New Details Emerge on India’s Precision Strikes Inside Pakistan

In a startling revelation, a newly surfaced Pakistani document has shed light on previously undisclosed targets struck by Indian forces during the intense four-day military standoff last month. The document, shared with Pakistani media, outlines detailed accounts of India’s precision drone and missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror offensive launched in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the Pakistani briefing on its retaliatory campaign—Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos—India's military campaign targeted at least seven previously unknown locations across Pakistan. These include sensitive sites in Peshawar (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Attock, Bahawalnagar, Chhor, Hyderabad (Sindh), as well as Gujrat and Jhang (Punjab).

India’s operation, which began on May 7, reportedly used advanced long-range weaponry, including BrahMos cruise missiles, to dismantle terror infrastructure inside Pakistani territory. Notable strikes included:

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke

Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur

Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot

LeT’s base at Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala

A major terror camp in Muzaffarabad’s Shawai Nalla

Between May 8 and 10, Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes on Indian military bases. However, Indian forces mounted a robust response, reportedly inflicting heavy damage on Pakistan’s military assets, including airbases, radar systems, command centres, and air defence networks.

By May 10, tensions de-escalated after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a mutual agreement to halt all land, air, and sea-based hostilities with immediate effect. Sources in New Delhi assert that India's decisive show of strength left Islamabad with no choice but to seek an end to the confrontation.

Indian officials have emphasized that Operation Sindoor marks a shift in strategic doctrine, sending a clear message that cross-border terrorism will be met with swift and overwhelming retaliation, regardless of nuclear threats from Pakistan.

This development underscores a bold recalibration in India’s counter-terror playbook—an approach that blends surgical precision, strategic surprise, and geopolitical messaging, setting the tone for future engagements in the region.

