New India Needs History Recognizing “Our” Heroes: Assam CM on Tipu Sultan Row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while denouncing the 18th-century Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan, said on Sunday that it was time that a “New India” rewrote its history by recognizing the sacrifices “Our” heroes made to protect their land and Dharma.
Assam CM, taking to twitter, said, “If we were to even examine the argument that #TipuSultan is a freedom fighter solely because he fought against the British to defend his own kingdom, what about the 80,000 Kodavas who bravely sacrificed their lives for their homeland and to safeguard our culture and Dharma.”
“Enough of history written by the left. New India needs a history that recognizes the sacrifices made by our heroes to protect their land and dharma,” he added.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma lashed out at the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections calling it a “self-goal.”
While addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, CM Sarma said, “The manifesto bears a true reflection of what the Congress represents. It is against the majority community. From the document, it is clear that the Congress is hateful of the Hindus and their only motivation is to stand against the majority community.”
“The Congress has nothing but hate for the culture and Dharma (religious practices) of the majority community,” he alleged.