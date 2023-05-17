New Karnataka Cabinet Will be Formed in 48-72 Hours: Randeep Surjewala

Congess leader Randeep Surjewala stated that the decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced either today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be formed in the next 72 hours.
Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Kharge said, "Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka.”
The Congress leader also said that deliberations are still underway and urged media to not report on speculation or heed to fake information.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings with the two top contenders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the national capital earlier on Tuesday, sources said.
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who went through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.
Three central observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Karnataka, arrived in Delhi on Monday to present their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the appointment of the Karnataka chief minister.
The observers Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh were tasked with speaking to newly elected Congress MLAs on the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka and subsequently to submit their report to the party's high command.