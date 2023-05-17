New Karnataka Cabinet Will be Formed in 48-72 Hours: Randeep Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who went through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.

Three central observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Karnataka, arrived in Delhi on Monday to present their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the appointment of the Karnataka chief minister.

The observers Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh were tasked with speaking to newly elected Congress MLAs on the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka and subsequently to submit their report to the party's high command.